Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $390,000; Somerset Trust Company Has Upped Centene Del Com (CNC) Stake by $421,721

Somerset Trust Company increased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (CNC) by 99.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company bought 7,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 15,964 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $847,000, up from 8,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Centene Corp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.56. About 3.89 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 671,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, down from 701,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $506.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.99. About 180,520 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 103,580 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Dc Capital Advisors Ltd owns 1.00M shares or 10.14% of their US portfolio. Pnc Grp holds 266 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested in 42,910 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 109,733 were reported by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 4,047 shares. New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 550 shares. Granahan Mgmt Incorporated Ma holds 956,954 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 9,442 shares. Fincl Consulate reported 1.53% stake.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nn Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 349,729 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dsw Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

