Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Shareholder Paradigm Capital Management Decreased Stake by $390,000 as Stock Declined; Zendesk (ZEN) Position Held by Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 671,200 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, down from 701,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $515.90 million market cap company. It closed at $10.39 lastly. It is down 20.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33M, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.31. About 821,088 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,000 shares to 545,642 shares, valued at $134.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 36,956 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $16.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR) by 397,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.41M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.