Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Shareholder Icm Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $663,130; American National Bank Stake in Suntrust Bks Com (STI) Has Lowered as Shares Rose

American National Bank decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc Com (STI) by 99.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank sold 21,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 5 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 21,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 210,413 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $73; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – NET CHARGE-OFFS FOR CURRENT QUARTER WERE $79 MLN, DOWN $33 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 24/05/2018 – Summit Materials Tour Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – Nautilus Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – Travelport Worldwide Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 16

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.22. About 16,027 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity.

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “A New Down For This Energy ETF – MarketWatch” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Post-earnings slide for Modine Manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Movers 07/13: (SPWR) (BOOT) (FIVN) Higher; (CFMS) (PS) (QCOM) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,762 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Swiss Bancorporation reported 92,400 shares stake. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp accumulated 22,015 shares. 49,218 were reported by Alps Inc. Bowling Management Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 37,725 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc holds 214,700 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,607 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 461,044 shares. 142,424 were reported by Victory Cap. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 22,064 shares in its portfolio. James Investment Research Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 34,750 shares. 1.58 million are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Brandywine Inv Management Lc accumulated 22,990 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.02% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Management owns 13,078 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Texas Yale reported 18,284 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Tru Communication Of Virginia Va has invested 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company reported 9,606 shares stake. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division invested in 24,323 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 14,455 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 723,511 shares. Capital Guardian holds 0.03% or 41,823 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.55% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 7,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 45,971 shares. Ballentine accumulated 0.01% or 3,520 shares. 3,222 were reported by Whittier. 17,850 were accumulated by Natl Asset. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 13,550 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 0.05% stake.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 2,861 shares to 32,101 shares, valued at $7.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 15,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.40 million for 10.77 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SunTrust Shareholders Approve Merger with BB&T to Form Truist – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta fintech aimed at children spending raises $39M – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.