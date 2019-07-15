Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Holder Icm Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $663,130; As Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Stock Value Rose, Tortoise Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding by $952,480

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 29,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 287,927 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, up from 258,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.34M market cap company. It closed at $32.75 lastly. It is down 11.21% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $720.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 12,246 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 43,771 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.1% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Oppenheimer Asset reported 3,920 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md owns 35,669 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Ckw Financial Grp holds 0% or 750 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Gamco Et Al accumulated 0.17% or 1.58 million shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corp, a Washington-based fund reported 706,582 shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Brandywine Investment Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 22,990 shares. 142,729 are held by Rice Hall James And Associate Lc. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,482 shares. Frontier Mgmt Company stated it has 4.17M shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $597,559 activity. The insider Wollenberg Scott D sold 35,334 shares worth $542,363. 6,600 Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) shares with value of $99,684 were sold by Moore Larry Oscar.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 12,000 shares to 247,818 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 125,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,456 shares, and cut its stake in Noble Midstream Partners L.P..