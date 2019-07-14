Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Holder Icm Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $663,130; Agilent Technologies (A) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.07% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.28. About 236,414 shares traded or 18.58% up from the average. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 215,063 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.29 million, down from 225,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 2.52 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd; 15/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Agilent Opens Global Solution Development Center in Singapore; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 30/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 24/05/2018 – Agilent and University of Duisburg-Essen Announce Collaboration Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 1.29M shares. 313,133 were reported by Aperio Group Inc Ltd Liability Company. Fulton Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.03% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Orbimed Llc has 0.99% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 569,834 shares. Wade G W Inc invested in 5,557 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 2,606 were reported by Rothschild & Asset Management Us. Park Natl Oh invested in 0.01% or 2,777 shares. Cambridge Tru Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). C M Bidwell And Associate Limited has invested 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Srb has 0.07% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 9,172 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Com reported 3,110 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 47,306 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 2,761 are held by Caxton Assoc L P.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 4,690 shares to 9,670 shares, valued at $638,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 37,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52M for 24.88 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

