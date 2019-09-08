Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Holder Icm Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $663,130; Cibc Asset Management Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Raised by $580,142 as Valuation Rose

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.13 million market cap company. It closed at $10.39 lastly. It is down 20.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Cibc Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc bought 5,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 41,524 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, up from 36,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.67. About 2.18M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 335,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 22,064 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,990 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 112 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 58,890 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Teton Advisors holds 400,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 322,838 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 58,899 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 56,532 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life The owns 32,690 shares. Captrust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

More notable recent Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Modine to explore strategic options for automotive business – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Modine Innovation Tour Travels to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Share Price Is Up 43% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 27,264 shares stake. Montag A Assoc owns 7,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has 214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bokf Na holds 0.09% or 33,774 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Addison Capital accumulated 2,279 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Duncker Streett has invested 0.08% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Balyasny Asset Management owns 0.93% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 1.24 million shares. Signaturefd has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0.14% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) or 1.32 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk accumulated 313,242 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 1 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 18,148 shares. 204 are held by City Holdings Company.