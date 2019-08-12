Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Holding by $865,345 as Valuation Declined; Parsley Energy (PE) Valuation Declined While Magnetar Financial Cut Its Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 18,603 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 5.82 million shares traded or 21.92% up from the average. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 66,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 18,288 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254,000, down from 84,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.14M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 237,098 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Washington-based Columbia Pacific Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.25% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 761,960 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 159,791 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Kbc Nv holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 14,525 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 36,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 79,885 are held by Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division. Bluemountain Cap Management Llc accumulated 0.01% or 37,525 shares. Key Gp Holdings (Cayman) Limited holds 8.24% or 6.09 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Fil Limited holds 0% or 136 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,973 shares to 8,575 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabash Natl Corp (NYSE:WNC) by 48,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 58,890 shares in its portfolio. 671,200 were accumulated by Paradigm Cap. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 20,370 shares. 1.02M are owned by State Street Corporation. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 31,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Snow Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 280,077 shares or 0.25% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 43,771 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 0% or 381 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) or 951,000 shares. Macroview Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 220 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability invested 0.08% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 9,300 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 1.01M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEMKT:RLGT).