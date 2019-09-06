Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A 1.16 1.69

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moderna Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% 70.3% 68.6%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 51.1 Current Ratio and a 51.1 Quick Ratio. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moderna Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential is 151.89% at a $40 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 11.6% respectively. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. -0.88% -15.78% -17.6% -13.17% 26.59% 13.43%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has 13.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Moderna Inc.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and SjogrenÂ’s syndrome. The company also develops recombinant human erythropoietin for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has a licensing agreement with Yeda Research and Development Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of hCDR1. The company was formerly known as Xenograft Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in July 1995. XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.