Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL)

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Vital Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:VTL) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 40.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moderna Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Moderna Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vital Therapies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 203.95% and an $40 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 18.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.32% of Vital Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.