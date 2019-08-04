Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

We are comparing Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 34.31 N/A -1.39 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 70.26 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moderna Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 214.22% and an $40 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 10.9%. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% are Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Moderna Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

