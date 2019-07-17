Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 38.12 N/A -1.22 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 16 572.80 N/A -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moderna Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moderna Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Orchard Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7. The Current Ratio of rival Orchard Therapeutics plc is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.4. Orchard Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential upside is 182.89%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.8% of Orchard Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.9% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Orchard Therapeutics plc -1.56% -1.76% 35.56% 33.97% 0% 24.35%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was more bullish than Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Orchard Therapeutics plc.

