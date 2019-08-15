Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 39.36 N/A -1.39 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 14.36 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moderna Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 215.71% and an $40 average price target. Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $108.25, while its potential upside is 14.09%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Moderna Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.