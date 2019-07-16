Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 38.60 N/A -1.22 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moderna Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moderna Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 9.1 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$40 is Moderna Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 179.33%. Competitively Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $26, with potential upside of 89.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.1% and 73.1%. Insiders owned 6.9% of Moderna Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has 51.41% stronger performance while Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.