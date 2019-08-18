Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 40.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Immunic Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Moderna Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Moderna Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc. has a 203.95% upside potential and an average target price of $40. Immunic Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40 consensus target price and a 196.08% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than Immunic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 1.6%. Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.31%. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

