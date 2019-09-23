Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 56.14 N/A -1.39 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.17 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 121.36% and an $40 average target price. Competitively the average target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 152.53% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. seems more appealing than Moderna Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.31%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has stronger performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

