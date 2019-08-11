Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 41.26 N/A -1.39 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Moderna Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, and a 200.08% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 51.6% respectively. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has stronger performance than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.