Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 55.36 N/A -1.39 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moderna Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. Its rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Moderna Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 124.47%. On the other hand, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 238.87% and its consensus price target is $2. The data provided earlier shows that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Moderna Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 17.5% respectively. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has stronger performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.