Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

We will be comparing the differences between Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 29 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moderna Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.8 and has 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc. has an average target price of $40, and a 151.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 6.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Moderna Inc.

