Moderna Inc. (MRNA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 52.59 N/A -1.39 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 86.02 N/A -0.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moderna Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Moderna Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 134.06% for Moderna Inc. with average price target of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 46.2%. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Moderna Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.