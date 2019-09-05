Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Reaches $15.27 After 4.00% Down Move; Entercom Communications (ETM) Has 1.79 Sentiment

Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 93 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 52 trimmed and sold stakes in Entercom Communications Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 109.13 million shares, down from 113.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Entercom Communications Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 42 Increased: 63 New Position: 30.

The stock of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27.

Analysts await Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Moderna, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% negative EPS growth.

Moderna, Inc. develops medicines based on messenger RNA . The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. The Company’s pipeline includes development candidates for mRNA vaccines and therapies for use in various therapeutic areas comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018.

Sessa Capital Im L.P. holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Entercom Communications Corp. for 5.44 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 460,276 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Venator Capital Management Ltd. has 2.45% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 1.64% in the stock. Tensile Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.91 million shares.

Analysts await Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ETM’s profit will be $34.20 million for 3.72 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Entercom Communications Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $508.73 million. The firm owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets.