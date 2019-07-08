Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 38.82 N/A -1.22 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 43 0.00 N/A -3.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moderna Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moderna Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -35% -27%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 177.78%. Competitively Zogenix Inc. has an average target price of $62.5, with potential upside of 31.25%. The results provided earlier shows that Moderna Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Zogenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.9% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Zogenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Zogenix Inc. -1.86% -1.76% -21.46% -8.02% -2.14% 2.8%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Zogenix Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.