Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 39.58 N/A -1.39 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Moderna Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Moderna Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moderna Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 213.97%. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.5 average target price and a 26.21% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 45.3%. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. has 271.12% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats Moderna Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.