Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 45.08 N/A -1.39 0.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.70 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moderna Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80% -60.2%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. Its rival Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 175.67%. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 average target price and a 2,240.43% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Moderna Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 39.9%. Insiders held 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.61% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.76% -26.9% -66.62% -70.86% -88.14% -69.58%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was less bearish than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. Its lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. The company has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy. It is also developing TP-271, a preclinical compound that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; and TP-6076, a second-generation Gram-negative program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. In addition, the company is involved in the discovery and development of additional antibiotics for the treatment of unmet medical needs, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.