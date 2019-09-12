Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Comparing side by side

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 55.61 N/A -1.39 0.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 9.59 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Moderna Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Moderna Inc. has a 123.46% upside potential and an average target price of $40. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.67 consensus target price and a 187.08% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was more bearish than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.