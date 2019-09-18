Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 55.23 N/A -1.39 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 124 18.05 N/A -5.94 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Moderna Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.2. Meanwhile, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential is 124.97% at a $40 average price target. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $199 average price target and a 137.84% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Moderna Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 95.9%. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats Moderna Inc.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.