Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Comparison side by side

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 46.50 N/A -1.39 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 78.18 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moderna Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Moderna Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Moderna Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 167.20% and an $40 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $185, while its potential upside is 152.59%. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.31%. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 61.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc. beats Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.