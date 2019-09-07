Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Moderna Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Moderna Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 133.4% -31.8%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Moderna Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Moderna Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 151.89% and an $40 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 55.2%. Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders are 26.31%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -7.13% -18.75% -48% -30.33% -81.32% -22.62%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.