Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 56.51 N/A -1.39 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 13 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moderna Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Moderna Inc. has a 121.36% upside potential and an average target price of $40. Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus target price and a 294.50% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Moderna Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Moderna Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 42.4% and 33.4% respectively. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.