Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparing side by side

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 56.14 N/A -1.39 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Moderna Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 121.36%. Competitively the consensus price target of Kura Oncology Inc. is $22, which is potential 34.39% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than Kura Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 70.8%. Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.31%. Comparatively, 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.