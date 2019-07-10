Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 36.43 N/A -1.22 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.14 N/A -3.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Moderna Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moderna Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Liquidity

7 and 7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Moderna Inc. has a 176.24% upside potential and an average price target of $40. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.43 consensus price target and a 72.40% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Moderna Inc. looks more robust than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.9% of Moderna Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Moderna Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.