Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Contrasting side by side

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 20 37.82 N/A -1.22 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 179.70 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Moderna Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Moderna Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -63.5%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 and a Quick Ratio of 7. Competitively, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.8 Quick Ratio. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Moderna Inc. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 185.10%. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 302.30% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Moderna Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.1% of Moderna Inc. shares and 44.8% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 6.9% of Moderna Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -26.11% -1.85% -3.97% -68.3% -82.22% -3.97%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has 51.41% stronger performance while Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -3.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.