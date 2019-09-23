Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Comparing side by side

Since Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 18 56.14 N/A -1.39 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.87 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -286.2% -158.5%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AzurRx BioPharma Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Moderna Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Moderna Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Moderna Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 121.36%. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 600.00% and its average target price is $7. The information presented earlier suggests that AzurRx BioPharma Inc. looks more robust than Moderna Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 10.9%. Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 26.31%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has stronger performance than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.