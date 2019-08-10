Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) Comparing side by side

Since Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 42.35 N/A -1.39 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Moderna Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Moderna Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.2 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and has 14.3 Quick Ratio. Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moderna Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, with potential upside of 200.08%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 average target price and a 35.33% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Moderna Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 0%. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance while Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 82.55% stronger performance.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.