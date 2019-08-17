Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) Contrasting side by side

Since Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 40.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.00 N/A -1.88 0.00

Demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moderna Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

7.2 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. Its rival Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Moderna Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Moderna Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$40 is Moderna Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 203.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 25.5%. 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Moderna Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Marina Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary drug therapeutics for addressing unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has three clinical development programs, such as IT-102 and IT-103, a celecoxib program drug candidates for the treatment of combined arthritis pain/hypertension and the treatment of pain requiring a high dose of celecoxib; CEQ508, an oral delivery of small interfering RNA against beta-catenin, combined with IT-102 to suppress polyps in the precancerous syndrome and orphan indication of familial adenomatous polyposis; and CEQ508 combined with IT-103 to treat colorectal cancer. Its preclinical pipeline includes oligotherapeutics for the treatment of bladder cancer, inflammatory bowel, and duchenne muscular dystrophy diseases. The company is based in City of Industry, California.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.