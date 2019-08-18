Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) Contrasting side by side

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 40.88 N/A -1.39 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Moderna Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Moderna Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Moderna Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Moderna Inc. has a consensus target price of $40, and a 203.95% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $36, while its potential upside is 60.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 86.3%. Insiders held roughly 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Moderna Inc. was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.