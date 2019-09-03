Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) Comparing side by side

Both Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna Inc. 19 46.04 N/A -1.39 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Moderna Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Moderna Inc. is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.2. The Current Ratio of rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Moderna Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Moderna Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 154.29% for Moderna Inc. with average target price of $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Moderna Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.4% and 32.2%. About 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Moderna Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.