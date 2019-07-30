Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) Analysts See $-0.41 EPS; Last Week Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by JP Morgan. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Sunday, March 10 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Monday, April 29 to “Underweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, May 3. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs. See Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $76.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

03/05/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $70.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $64.0000 Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Downgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $85.0000 New Target: $69.0000 Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $88.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides information technology , activities and technology consulting, infrastructure, and business process services worldwide. The company has market cap of $37.60 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. It has a 18.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s consulting and technology services include strategy consulting, business and activities consulting, technology strategy and change management, and program management consulting services; application design and development; systems integration; and application testing, consulting, and engineering services, as well as enterprise information management services.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 1.87M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23. The insider Middleton Sean sold 683 shares worth $48,650. Shares for $86,046 were sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited reported 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 12,025 were reported by Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co. Smith Moore & Communication invested in 0.09% or 5,184 shares. Finemark National Bank Trust invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 5,284 were accumulated by Holderness Invests Communications. Sather Financial Grp owns 335,239 shares for 4.92% of their portfolio. Eastern National Bank holds 135,670 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. California-based Brandes Investment L P has invested 0.25% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rafferty Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 12,801 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has 661,443 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Lc owns 12,610 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Management has invested 1.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Logan Management has invested 1.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Trust Of Vermont reported 24,194 shares.

