Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)

Both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27

Table 1 highlights Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Twelve Seas Investment Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Twelve Seas Investment Company seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Modern Media Acquisition Corp. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Twelve Seas Investment Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares. 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Twelve Seas Investment Company.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company.