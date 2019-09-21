Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 6.49% respectively. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.