Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 6.49% respectively. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
