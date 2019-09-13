Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. Trinity Merger Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Media Acquisition Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 71.05% respectively. Insiders held 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Modern Media Acquisition Corp.