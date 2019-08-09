Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Demonstrates Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
