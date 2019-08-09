Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Demonstrates Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.