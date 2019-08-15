Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

As Conglomerates businesses, Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. Pure Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Modern Media Acquisition Corp. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.