Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Pinterest Inc. 27 19.50 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential downside is -6.91%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp.