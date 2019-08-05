Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Pinterest Inc.
|27
|19.50
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|3
|2.50
Meanwhile, Pinterest Inc.’s consensus price target is $31, while its potential downside is -6.91%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%. Competitively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
