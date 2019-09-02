Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

We will be comparing the differences between Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 demonstrates Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than KBL Merger Corp. IV, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp.