Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)

We will be comparing the differences between Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.08
|132.33
Table 1 demonstrates Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than KBL Merger Corp. IV, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|0.00%
|1.1%
|1%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV shares. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders are 20%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|KBL Merger Corp. IV
|2.36%
|5.1%
|7.36%
|8.21%
|0%
|4.01%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.
Summary
KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 5 of the 8 factors Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
