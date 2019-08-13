Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.
