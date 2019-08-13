Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.27% of CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.