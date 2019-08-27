Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) Reaches $6.27 After 9.00% Down Move; Vivint Solar (VSLR) Has 1.47 Sentiment

Vivint Solar (VSLR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.43, from 2.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 44 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 30 sold and reduced stock positions in Vivint Solar. The investment managers in our database now have: 107.93 million shares, up from 107.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Vivint Solar in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 19 Increased: 34 New Position: 10.

The stock of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 37.30% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 54,015 shares traded or 314.23% up from the average. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) has risen 6.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $41.27M company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $5.71 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MMDM worth $3.71 million less.

The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 926,022 shares traded. Vivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR) has risen 47.32% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VSLR News: 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.8 MLN VS $41.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC QTRLY MEGAWATTS INSTALLED 44.6 MW VS 47.1 MW; 23/05/2018 – Vivint Seeking $355 Million With Solar Securitization Deal; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW INSTALLED OF APPROXIMATELY 40 MWS FOR QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Exclusive – Vivint closes tax equity for resi portfolio; 08/05/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR INC – MW BOOKED OF APPROXIMATELY 52 MWS FOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Vivint Solar 1Q Loss $61.4M; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT ARRANGED $75M TAX-EQUITY COMMITMENT TO FUND 52 MEGAWATTS; 07/03/2018 VIVINT SOLAR 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 43C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 07/03/2018 – VIVINT SOLAR CFO DANA RUSSELL SPEAKS ON 4Q EARNINGS CALL

Vivint Solar, Inc. provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $949.84 million. It operates through two divisions, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm installs and owns solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts.

Blackstone Group L.P. holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Vivint Solar, Inc. for 74.36 million shares. Arosa Capital Management Lp owns 1.96 million shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Awm Investment Company Inc. has 0.69% invested in the company for 705,354 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Co Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 215,733 shares.

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company has market cap of $41.27 million.

