Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 20%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Trine Acquisition Corp.
|0.51%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.06%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
