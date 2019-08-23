Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRNE) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Trine Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Trine Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.91% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Trine Acquisition Corp. shares. Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Trine Acquisition Corp. 0.51% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.06%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Trine Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Trine Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.