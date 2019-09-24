Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Comparing side by side

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 352.59 Akerna Corp. 11 8.37 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 12.5% respectively. 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Modern Media Acquisition Corp. -0.68% -18% 1.62% 3.2% 6.85% 3.7% Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14%

For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Akerna Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Akerna Corp. beats Modern Media Acquisition Corp.