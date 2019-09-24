Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (MMDM) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Comparing side by side

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) and Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|352.59
|Akerna Corp.
|11
|8.37
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Modern Media Acquisition Corp. and Akerna Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.91% and 12.5% respectively. 20% are Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
|-0.68%
|-18%
|1.62%
|3.2%
|6.85%
|3.7%
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
For the past year Modern Media Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Akerna Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Akerna Corp. beats Modern Media Acquisition Corp.
