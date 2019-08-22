Modera Wealth Management Upped Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Market Value Rose; General Mls (GIS) Stake Held by Bar Harbor Trust Services

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.6. About 85,145 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $135.1. About 253,248 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 21/03/2018 – IBM: Morgan Stanley Cheers Display of Watson Success at ‘Think’ Conference — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re 8-K; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Cognitive Solutions Rev $4.3B

