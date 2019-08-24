Modera Wealth Management Upped Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $931,869 as Stock Rose; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Shareholder Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 69.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 16,082 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 9,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Graph Blockchain Receives First Payment From IBM; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – IBM CEO: Companies should self-regulate on privacy; 19/03/2018 – FileShadow Premieres File Archiving Protection Service Hosted on IBM Cloud; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 400,664 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT (R&D) $530 MLN TO $580 MLN; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 02/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss $111.7M; 20/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Announces FDA Approval of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) in Combination with Chemotherapy for Adults with Previously Untreated Stage lll or IV Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – NO SIGNIFICANT ADVANTAGE FOR GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN IN KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – COS ARE ALSO EVALUATING ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN IN OTHER SOLID TUMORS, INCLUDING OVARIAN AND NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CARCINOMA; 17/05/2018 – Seattle Genetics Presenting at Conference Jun 3

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 29,433 shares to 198,193 shares, valued at $12.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W accumulated 0.13% or 9,802 shares. Paw Cap holds 4,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,848 shares. London Of Virginia has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pettee Investors, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,227 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.29% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0.33% or 8.23 million shares. West Oak Capital Lc holds 1% or 11,293 shares. 7,975 were reported by Fairfield Bush. Agf America has invested 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Harvey Mngmt reported 2,380 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 367,915 shares. Bragg Advsrs Inc reported 26,484 shares. New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.48% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lifeplan Fincl Grp stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00M and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.